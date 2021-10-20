Editor,
If Biden had followed President Trump’s plan in Afghanistan we would not have lost 13 of our brave soldiers.
Billions of our taxpaying dollars of fighting equipment would not have been left in that country that will be used to kill innocent people. And most important of all Trump’s plan was to get all of our Americans out of the country before the military. We now have the Taliban looking for and finding Afghan people who worked with the Americans and even beating and killing them.
I suppose we are now going to blame Trump for gas prices and inflation and the downhill spiral of this country. Open borders with thousands of migrants coming across our borders with COVID-19 and yet this White House has been putting restrictions on our own people. Biden has used executive orders to run this country and his Afghanistan withdraw plan was his plan and his final say. Let’s stop using Trump as an excuse for his bad policies.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
