Editor,
I’m disappointed that your editorial on May 3 endorsing Charles Stone for county supervisor said that “he listens and responds,” and “will always take the time to explain actions and consider input.” I am also disappointed in the article by Sierra Lopez on April 20 where Stone said he learned the value of “showing empathy toward people with different viewpoints.” My experience and that of many others in Belmont is just the opposite of what you and Ms. Lopez describe. We have found that Stone is not responsive to those with different viewpoints, and is actually often condescending and insulting to them. On May 9, I sent you a spreadsheet listing the 90 emails I’ve sent to the Belmont City Council since 2015, while Stone has been a member, and his responses. It shows that Stone responded to only 20% of my emails, and more than half of those responses did not address the main points I raised, so he provided substantive responses to only 9% of my emails. Of those, half were condescending or insulting.
I am a retired federal auditor and am always careful to do the research to ensure my conclusions and questions are based on facts. I believe the main reason Stone didn’t respond is that the facts didn’t support his position or that of city officials and he didn’t want to engage in a meaningful discussion of the issues. Stone has been a polarizing figure in Belmont and I hope voters don’t raise his brand of corrosive politics to the county level.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
