Editor,
As concerned citizens in San Mateo, we are paying close attention to the District 2 race for San Mateo County supervisor. We’ve been disheartened by some decisions our local leaders have made and surprised at the way they’ve reached them. Rather than rely on facts and data, certain leaders make feelings-based decisions, use inflammatory rhetoric, and get upset when they don’t get their way.
One candidate, Noelia Corzo, repeatedly stated she wanted to quit the San Mateo-Foster City School District board throughout the pandemic because she was being challenged by parents who did not feel heard or valued. We want a supervisor who understands that running the county is hard work but also a trust given to them by their constituents.
Corzo claims she represents the Latinx community, but her presence on the school board has yielded poor results. As of 2021, out of all 287 school districts in California, SMFCSD ranked fourth from the bottom for teaching socioeconomically disadvantaged Latinx third-grade students to read. We realize our county sorely needs a Board of Supervisors that better speaks for our wonderfully diverse community. We don’t believe Corzo fits this bill.
Join us in supporting Charles Stone, who currently serves as the Belmont councilmember, heads the SamTrans board, and sits on the Caltrain and county library boards. He truly combines leadership with a call to service in a professional, collegial and thoughtful manner. We are confident Charles is the right candidate to help lead San Mateo County into the future.
Nomi Moradzadeh
Rena Korb
San Mateo
