Editor,
Support for our schools and students is among the most important efforts that local leaders can undertake. Councilmember and former Mayor Charles Stone is a fierce advocate for our schools, which is why we are supporting him in his race for San Mateo County Supervisor.
Prior to elected office, Mr. Stone was a regular volunteer in the classroom, in the library, as an athletic coach, and with SchoolForce — our local education foundation — where he served as endowment chair.
During his term as councilmember, Mr. Stone has continued volunteering, using his professional legal training to serve as a mock trial coach for our high school students at Carlmont.
We both have known Mr. Stone for nearly a decade as a collaborative city partner and trusted leader. As a county supervisor, we know that Charles Stone will continue to support and invest in our young people and help to ensure that all students have the support they need to thrive.
Local voters have their ballots, and there is no better time to vote for Charles Stone for Supervisor.
Suvarna Bhopale, J.D.
Jim Howard, M.D., Ph.D.
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.