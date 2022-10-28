Editor,
Editor,
Charles Stone is one of the most talented local leaders in San Mateo County. Our county would be well served by him becoming a member of the Board of Supervisors.
I regularly work with Councilmember Stone on a range of issues, particularly those related to public transit as I serve with Mr. Stone on both the Caltrain and SamTrans boards of directors.
Mr. Stone has been instrumental in strengthening and modernizing both agencies. He supported new and comprehensive service changes for Sam Trans, onboard Wi-Fi for buses, and transitioning our buses from diesel to electric. For Caltrain, Mr. Stone has helped lead the effort to electrify the rail system which will allow Caltrain to run faster, more frequent service while reducing noise and emissions.
As a Belmont councilmember, Mr. Stone has championed the development of affordable housing, significant local street improvements, and the establishment of a three-city fire agency to provide his community with a stable fire service.
I encourage voters in supervisorial District 2 to support Charles Stone. There are few local leaders who are as skilled and thoughtful as Mr. Stone, and he has the track record to prove it.
Dave Pine
Burlingame
The letter writer is a San Mateo County supervisor.
