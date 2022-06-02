Editor,
Charles Stone is a leader who gets things done. As former trustees of the Belmont-Redwood Shores School Board, we know that Stone engages in dialogue with people who share his views and those who do not. He has enhanced Belmont by inspiring others to join the City Council, encouraging neighbors to serve on commissions, and by hiring excellent department heads.
Before Stone joined the council, Belmont was known as the city that could only say no. Development had stalled, jobs were not being created, and the city’s leadership had failed to bring the community together to solve problems. Thanks to Stone’s leadership, those days are over. Stone identified problems that had to be solved, and then solved them. While championing collaboration and transparency, he fixed our roads, repaired our infrastructure, built affordable housing, created jobs and made Belmont a welcoming place for small businesses. Belmont is better today because of Charles Stone.
Stone’s leadership and willingness to engage has rightfully earned him the endorsements of Congresswoman Speier, Assemblyman Mullin, labor groups, business groups, the school community, and many others. These people and organizations know leadership when they see it. Charles Stone has earned our vote.
Robert Tashjian and Brian Matthews
Belmont
The letter writers are former members of the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District Board of Trustees.
