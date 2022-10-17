Growing up in the Bay Area in the 80s/90s — where I attended elementary, middle and high schools in San Carlos — this community seemed to thrum with potential. But the Bay Area I returned to six years ago has changed — global warming, congestion, rising costs and class tensions have marked it. Its residents face uncertainty, with many long-time inhabitants fleeing the region in search of more affordable and viable places to live and raise their families.
Charles Stone, Belmont councilmember and former mayor, is the steward District 2 needs to help us navigate these challenging times. He has the vision (of an egalitarian, secure, and accessible community) and the track record (of improving public transportation, building affordable housing, and ensuring that all children receive a high-quality education) to implement it. As a mother of two children in the San Mateo-Foster City School District and a third at a private school, I want a leader who listens to his constituents, considers problems deeply before acting, brings together people of disparate backgrounds, and generates enthusiasm and funding for much-needed community projects. At a recent coffee chat, Stone responded to questions from constituents — answering some questions comprehensively while admitting he needed more time to think about others. His honesty and thoughtfulness were impressive.
I am not a political person, and I’ve never publicly backed a candidate, but the future of our community is too important for anyone to sit on the sidelines. I enthusiastically support Charles Stone’s candidacy for District 2 supervisor.
