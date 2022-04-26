Editor,
I have endorsed Belmont councilmember and past mayor Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor in District 2.
Charles is a champion for safe, vibrant and transit-friendly communities, which he has demonstrated through his leadership in Belmont and as a member and past chair of the board of directors for both SamTrans and Caltrain. Charles has demonstrated that he is a passionate advocate for affordable workforce housing, public safety and vibrant neighborhoods. His record of success is long.
Because of his proven leadership, Charles has also earned the support of Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, and many others.
I strongly encourage all voters in District 2 to cast their ballots for Charles Stone for supervisor.
Barry Rowland
Belmont
