As a former Planning Commission chair and current Belmont mayor, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Charles Stone for most of the past decade. During that time, I have come to know Charles as a compassionate, patient and supportive father, a professional and courteous colleague and a visionary leader. Whether it is standing up for lower income earners through his work on the minimum wage and affordable housing, helping to create a funding source to fix Belmont’s aged roads, or coaching Carlmont’s Mock Trial Team, Charles is always looking out for our community.
With the possibility of a devastating Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on the near horizon, I am looking for candidates whose values align with mine on this incredibly important issue. I was very pleased to see that Charles is the only candidate in the race for San Mateo County Supervisor District 2 endorsed by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Advocates.
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the United States and provides medical and education services to more than 220,000 people annually at over 30 health center locations in mid-California and northern Nevada. Like Charles, I have daughters and this endorsement is very meaningful to me.
Please join me, Congresswomen Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo, and over 30 current and former local women councilmembers and school board trustees and vote Charles Stone for Supervisor in District 2.
Julia Mates
Belmont
