Editor,
As a longtime San Mateo resident and concerned community member, I have carefully watched and evaluated the candidates for San Mateo County Supervisor (District 2). After careful deliberation, I am supporting Charles Stone for this role. During his two terms as a councilmember and two terms as mayor, I’ve watched him use local leadership to get regional results.
As a regular public transit user, I have been impressed by his leadership on SamTrans and Caltrain. His courage and stalwart leadership on the SamTrans and Caltrain boards have helped ensure that San Mateo County will (finally) receive money it has been owed for decades. Charles is also a friend to our working women and men. He never forgets his humble roots as a native of San Mateo County raised by two working union members.
Charles understands those who do not make salaries in the hundreds of thousands of dollars need to be able to live here. I have been very pleased to see the measurable affordable housing results Charles has helped achieve.
County supervisors need to understand land use, budgets, public safety, health care, fire safety, education, transportation and more. Charles’ experience makes him uniquely qualified to serve San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and the entire county as our next supervisor from District 2. Please join me in supporting Charles in any way you can and on your ballot by June 7.
Richard Hedges
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.