San Mateo has enjoyed great representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for more than a decade thanks to Carole Groom. In order to continue that standard of representation I am supporting Charles Stone to succeed retiring Supervisor Groom as our voice on the county board.
Belmont Councilmember Stone is an outstanding local and regional leader who will continue to advocate for our communities.
Charles was a key leader in the formation of our combined fire department including the cities of San Mateo, Foster and Belmont.
On the regional level, Councilmember Stone has improved transit service as a member of both the SamTrans and Caltrain boards, supporting numerous service improvements and the electrification of Caltrain. I enthusiastically encourage all residents of Supervisorial District 2 to join me in voting for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor.
Joe Goethals
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo City Council.
