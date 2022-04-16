Editor,
I am writing to express my support for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor in District 2. For the past eight years, Belmont has benefited from Charles’ leadership as mayor and councilmember. The evidence of his service can be seen all over our city — in the dramatic improvements in our roads and storm drains, in the hundreds of units of affordable housing being planned and developed along our transit corridor, and in strengthened fire safety preparations, to name just a few.
Regionally, Charles has shown leadership in his extensive work on the boards of Sam Trans and Caltrain (including the role of chair), the San Mateo County Library JPA and Peninsula Clean Energy. His extensive experience and exemplary service have earned him the endorsements of Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin and former state Sen. Jerry Hill as well as a collective of regional leaders and community members. I hope you will join us and vote for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor, District 2, when your ballot arrives in early May.
Laura Reed
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.