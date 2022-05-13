Editor,
As a longtime Foster City resident and community activist, it’s incredibly important to me that we elect leaders who understand their role, conduct themselves professionally, listen respectfully to input from stakeholders, work collegially with their colleagues and staff, examine the facts and circumstances around issues logically, ask the hard questions, and lead with courage. I’ve evaluated the candidates for San Mateo County Supervisor (District 2) carefully and I believe there is only one candidate who meets all these criteria: Charles Stone.
Charles has worked hard locally and regionally to protect San Mateo County’s interests while never forgetting that each of our communities is different. He has an open mind and is always willing to engage in thoughtful dialogue. I have seen his leadership on the City Council dais firsthand and I came away impressed.
Our cities, our county and our state face serious and substantial challenges; how to address the effects of climate change, how to deal with the lack of affordable housing in a rational and meaningful way, how to create a more vibrant public transit system, and how to end homelessness to name a few. We need leaders who know how to make progress in pragmatic ways. As a supervisor, I know that’s exactly what Charles will do.
Please join me in supporting Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor. He deserves your vote on June 7.
Stacy Jimenez
Foster City
