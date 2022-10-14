Editor,
Editor,
I’m a longtime and very involved resident of San Mateo and I’m voting for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor.
Over the last decade, I’ve watched closely as Charles has led on important transportation and transit initiatives such as helping to pass Measure W which saved SamTrans from a fiscal cliff, getting Wi-Fi on our local buses, fighting for express bus service, implementing a program that gives free bus passes to disadvantaged students, championing ticket purchase apps for both SamTrans and Caltrain, led the effort to have the millions spent by San Mateo County to purchased Caltrain repaid and finding funding to repair and rebuild aged roads. Charles has also been a real leader when it comes to building truly affordable housing.
His support of working women and men has gone beyond housing, though. Charles was at the forefront of the movement to increase the minimum wage in the cities in San Mateo County to a higher level than the state. His focus on making sure that working women and men who don’t make $200,000 or more a year still have a chance to live here has been refreshing and inspiring. As he often said as mayor in 2017, “there is no good reason Bakersfield should have the same minimum as Belmont.”
Charles’ experience, skills and qualifications make him the clear choice for San Mateo County supervisor (District 2.) Please join me in supporting Charles and voting for him on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Rich Hedges
San Mateo
