I read the recent column by Mr. Grocott with an air of incredulity. Like anybody else, he is entitled to his opinions no matter how flawed they may be, what he is not entitled to are his own facts.
President-elect Biden won the election because he received more votes than Mr. Trump. The Biden campaign was not conducted from his basement and he had large crowds at various events. The election between Bush and Gore had certain issues dealing with confusion over party designation and the counting of punch cards used in the polling.
Mr. Trump lost because of his ineptness as a leader, his lack of character in telling the truth, his false claims of success that began when he claimed he had the largest attendance at his inauguration of any president.
The 46th president to-be is a model of honesty, fealty in his marriage and great concern for the sick and disadvantaged among us.
Stick to the facts and perhaps learn a little more about the history of politics.
Jon S. Levinson
San Carlos
