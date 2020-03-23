Editor,
Here is how to stop the coronavirus panic:
1) Stop looking at death totals. Start using “rate of change.” Is it accelerating or declining? Get the important facts, not the alarming facts.
2) Compare it to deaths from other causes: daily deaths from auto accidents (100/day), heart attacks (about 900/day), cancer (1,600/day), the common flu (range of between 10 and 100/day since 1970), etc. Get perspective. Have you stopped driving because of the number of car-related deaths?
3) Stress this: if you are healthy, get out and live as you did last month. If you’re vulnerable, see a doctor for care.
4) If you missed out on the stock market last year, now is your chance to invest.
5) We are not sheep, we are Americans, we are the envy of the world. Act like it!
6) Turn off the negative news and get on with your life. Everything is fine. This too shall pass. Have faith.
Michael DeMoss
Menlo Park
