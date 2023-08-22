The article on stormwater infrastructure dated Aug. 15 was very informative and what all of San Mateo residents needed to hear. The article explained why all of us need to be concerned about future flooding. When many of my neighbors in North Central were flooded, children were having fun on boats in front of their homes, not understanding the full effect of all this infrastructure.
This was a wake-up call for every neighborhood/district in San Mateo. Should you have questions regarding the article email the coalition: floodfreesanmateo@gmail.com.
And I am also concerned about the new fee, but something has to be done and a very good accounting system put in place to keep track or incorporate these funds to the appropriate place. Please try to get information on the fee, so you can make a decision that will be good for you and your family.
My heart goes out to all the residents and many seniors that have depleted their savings due to the flooding.
