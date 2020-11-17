Editor,
2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires (e.g., CZU Lightning Complex), violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.
What about the COVID-19 virus?
A light shone in early November 2020: Pfizer made a 90% effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Don’t throw away the masks just yet! Vaccines go through safety tests which can take years and it will not be available to everyone overnight.
A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues.
Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available:
• Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.
• Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or postage mail to connect with others.
• Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.
• Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet away from others.
• Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.
• Hand washing is your best line of defense.
Lori Martin
Tracy
