Editor,
Above is an example of how local newspapers report regulators’ reaction to the recent PG&E power cutoffs. Reading further and watching their angry antics on television, you realize the status quo will continue unchanged with no improvements anytime soon but with predictable and unavoidable rate increases. I wish to nominate California Utilities Commission President Marybel Batjer for an “Oscar” for her dramatic actress performance.”
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
