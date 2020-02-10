Editor,
A taxpayers worst nightmare is about to be realized. One of Gov. Newsom’s proposed solutions to solve the complex problems facing PG&E, is having the state take over the utility. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, just got on the bandwagon.
None of the state agencies we deal with are examples of efficiency. The DMV is still spending millions trying to upgrade technology Gavin Newsom has described as Byzantine. We’ll see what results the latest Comcast contract they signed has on the agency’s ability to improve service.
The billions of dollars in taxes we pay to upgrade our roads and improve traffic are not doing anything for us. In November, we may have another opportunity to give them an additional 1% if we approve the proposed nine-county half-cent sales tax increase,“to fix roads and improve traffic.”
We will never know how successful a utility takeover would be, because taxpayers will pay for mistakes and shortfalls as we always do.
We have heard this before: “I am from the government and I am here to help you.”
Oscar López-Guerra
San Mateo
