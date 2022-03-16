Editor,
In the past week, gas prices have risen in the South San Francisco gas station where I work. The rise is 90 cents per regular gallon and 1.10 per diesel gallon, or roughly 20%, and future increases in price will happen.
The rise in fuel price in America is 100% Joe Biden’s fault. We achieved energy independence in the previous term and with independence we could have kept gas prices in check instead of being at the mercy of foreign oil production to meet the increase in global demand.
Our leverage with Russia over the Ukraine affair would then have been greater because we could then afford to, as Pelosi urges, sanction Putin on energy.
Our impending nuclear deal with Iran is also going to be 100% Biden’s fault when Iran produces a weapon. We are practically begging the Iranians to return to the 2015 deal, and they have moved way forward in their development since then. Russia is mediating the deal and it is another reason we lack negotiating power over Putin.
Inflation is likely to get worse before it gets better, reaching past 8%, because we have entered a phase where the inflation is on a self-sustaining spiral — 100% Biden’s fault. It will take severe interest rate hikes, the recession-inducing kind, to bring inflation down to acceptable levels, and the recession will be 100% Biden’s fault. More likely our currency will be devalued severely as inflation continues unabated through Biden’s term. We could get inflation and recession at the same time, all due to the influence of modern monetary theory under Biden officials.
It’s not all bad. Biden at least understands that war with Russia could have nuclear consequences, and no one wants that.
James Constantino
Daly City
