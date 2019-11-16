Editor,
Having heard and researched what is going on, I want to start with “the New Gold Rush” in San Francisco, where people are coming in droves with one-way tickets thinking that they’re going to be the next Bill Gates.
They cannot afford the up to $10,000 per month rent so where will they live? With all the housing developments being built on the Peninsula and basically none being built in the South Bay, they have brought in massive corporations for years to cause the imbalance that, like a cancer, has spread throughout the Peninsula and ruined San Francisco (if you are a native, you know what I’m talking about) and the state.
With cities allowing more and more corporations to come here, we now have an imbalance of workers and housing. It is at a critical state right now and will only get worse if cities keep enticing and inviting more and more companies to move here (San Francisco and the Peninsula). But as residents of the Peninsula, San Mateo County and the state of California, we pay our taxes to each one. And now the state is dictating “too bad for you, the developers can build even more stories and density, and local city councils and the counties have no say.” That sounds like taxation without representation.
If cities and counties join together and file a lawsuit against the state over the loss of local control of housing developments, there would be balance and a quality of life that we all can preserve and enjoy.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
