Editor,
Though it seems Mark Gilham may finish third to ultra progressive candidate Giselle Hale in the primary race for Assembly in the 21st District, I’m sincerely taken aback that she feels she will beat out Diane Papan. even going so far as to declare she will be the victor in the November general election.
Assuming Hale beats Gilham for runner-up to Papan, she still will finish second by twice the voting margin (currently 41.7% to 19.7%). Does she actually think the 18,000 people who voted for Gilham will support such an overly progressive candidate like her in the general election if they didn’t do so in the primary? Even if she somehow received all the accumulated votes for the bottom three challengers in the general election, Hale still wouldn’t garner enough votes to surpass Papan. Granted, more people should turnout for the general election, however, in my humble opinion, unless Hale is able to resurrect the deadbeats who don’t vote, she will be back at her day job of ruining what was once a nice suburban city into the congested, overcrowded town Redwood City has become while she has been a member of the Planning Commission and City Council.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
