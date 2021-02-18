Editor,
I was torn about writing this letter, but then I looked into the eyes of my newborn daughter and thought I should because I would want her to know that I stood up for a fair and accurate process.
In claiming that the contest of a recent inaccurate vote of the Cities Selection Committee for the SamTrans Board’s North Regional Seat was “Amateur Hour,” Mark Simon’s Feb. 11 column demeaned the fair and accurate process mandated by the committee’s bylaws and demeaned me as well. Instead of contacting me to confirm an adequate basis for my challenge to this election, Simon summarily states that I “provided no proof” of an inaccurate vote. There was actually a valid challenge to the vote. The bylaws provide that “For election, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes of the representative member cities.”
As the county has 20 cities that are representative members of the committee, a candidate must receive 11 votes to be elected. An investigation by the chair of the City Selection Committee and San Mateo County Counsel revealed that one of the city’s votes was tabulated incorrectly. This inaccuracy meant that the designated winner did not receive the required 11 votes. A new vote was needed.
As the bylaws exist to ensure a fair and accurate process, upholding them should never be considered amateur. Quite the contrary, the valid challenge held all of us accountable to the professional and democratic standards the cities in this county deserve.
Juslyn Manalo
Daly City
The letter writer is the mayor of Daly City.
