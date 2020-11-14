Editor,
John McCain and John Lewis were with us this election season and our country is better for having two of our better angels during this chaotic season.
“The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have. We must use it.” John Lewis. When lies about mail-in voting (absentee) began to cast doubts, many voters nationwide answered the call to plan their vote, to stand four to eight hours in line to either vote early or the same day. The voters persevered.
Cindy McCain reminded us of her husband’s life of public service, my personal favorite was when during his presidential campaign in a town hall one of his supporters accused then Sen. Obama of being Muslim. In characteristic honesty, he politely corrected her and stood up for his senatorial colleague.
Across our nation, voters of every star or stripe, came together to make their voice heard on what matters most to them. For many, it was to keep their current representatives, for others it was the hope to change policies, however more, as of this Monday, Nov. 9, about 5 million more Americans voted for the character of who would be our elected president of the United States.
We still have miles to climb to reach the mountain top of the beloved community. However, the wisdom of the republic that we, U.S. citizens, can make critical decisions, such as hiring representatives and an executive officer, is a renewable process to start again on building a more perfect union.
Stewart Hyland
East Palo Alto
