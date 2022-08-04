Editor,
Three cheers to Pelosi for planning to spend the night in Taiwan. It’s always heartening to see leaders use their platform to stand up to bullies. China’s reaction is to try to suppress a free and open discussion. The current reality is that China and Taiwan are two separate countries, and the United States should recognize both. If China wants a union, they should show Taiwan how wonderful China is so that the people living in Taiwan democratically choose to become part of China.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.