U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, is one great peacemaker. I’m not talking about her slanted, one-sided opinion piece on the DJ’s Feb. 9 opinion page (“Trump impeachment trial of critical importance to our democracy”). As a liberal, elite politician hanging with the rest of us lower middle classers from her perch in her Hillsborough mansion I expected nothing less of her justifying the impeachment of the former president.
And depending on your party preference, Trump either intentionally inflamed a crowd of his supporters to attack the Capitol or gave one heck of a fiery speech that resulted in their attacking the Capitol on their own misguided interpretations of what he was telling them. Totally unlike what U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters told her supporters to “create a crowd and harass members of the Cabinet ... at gas stations, restaurants, their homes.” Who knows what crazy person loyal to Waters words would just go up and beat up or shoot those members. And of course, Senator (“What do you expect, I’m a New Yorker”) Schumer yelling to a crowd regarding Supreme Court Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch “You have released the whirlwind! You will pay the price!” Are both those statements not a call to arms? Not a threat to do bodily harm? Yet neither faced a reprimand. And of course, there’s Congresswoman Speier’s recent tweet, “The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?”
Way to unite America, Jackie!
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
Well written, Mr. Wackerman. Ms. Speier is a prime example of Democrat hypocrisy. As long as they believe in the good for thee but not for me philosophy, America will never unite. Biden’s call for unity is ignored by his own party.
