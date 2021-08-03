Editor,
Kudos to the South San Francisco City Council for rejecting and saying no to Senate Bill 9 (“South City opts to oppose bill” in the July 29 edition of the Daily Journal. This City Council did exactly what its citizens elected them to do; look out for the best interests of its citizens. Senate Bill 9 is bad public policy. A recent letter writer criticizes the South San Francisco City Council for wanting to maintain its local control of its community. Nonsense! One primary role of a local city government is to do just that; create and maintain the look and feel of a community the citizens want; it’s called representative government.
Congratulations to the citizens of South San Francisco for having a City Council that has the political courage to put its citizens first.
David Altscher
Belmont
