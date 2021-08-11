Editor,
Last year as mayor of the city of South San Francisco, I formed what was then known as the Mayor’s Commission on Racial and Social Equity. After discussions with my then colleagues, the name was changed to the South San Francisco Commission on Racial and Social Equity.
I am pleased to read that my vision has become reality and that the commission will advocate for reform and equity in South San Francisco (“New commission approves equity, racial action plan” in the Aug. 9 edition of the Daily Journal).
I applaud the commission members for their hard work for addressing these issues. I especially want to acknowledge and thank Councilmember Flor Nicolas for taking on the task of serving as chairperson. Her leadership and professionalism were key factors for the success of the commission.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
The letter writer is the former mayor of South San Francisco.
