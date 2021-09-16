Editor,
I’d like to say Mark Simon’s last column titled “Progressive Conservatism” makes sense. Except it doesn’t. I opposed SB 9 and 10 and contacted my deaf representatives to tell them to vote against it knowing, of course, they wouldn’t. Simon continued to use the word “change not ruin” in describing what will happen to neighborhoods. It’s not that I mind change, I don’t if the change doesn’t overtly change the landscape, which in my opinion SB 9 and 10 does.
Simon mentions his neighbor adding a second story which isn’t the same as building two 800 and 500 square foot units in your backyard so you can either rent out, have the in-laws or better yet the newlyweds move in. What Simon doesn’t conveniently point out is the additional one or more cars on the street, the added water needed to bathe or flush the toilets (what drought?) and the addition of more people in our already overcrowded communities those ADUS will cause. Are we not already addressing the housing needs with the construction of more apartments, condominiums and townhouses near “transit centers? Now you expect us so-called “Progressive Conservatives” to accept more of the same? I don’t want that change, period. I’ll proudly say NIMBY and don’t care if that bothers the pro-housing minded who think they’re right and I’m not. And I’ll bet the progressive conservatives Simon alludes to don’t either.
The ones who worked hard so they could buy homes in neighborhoods that aren’t overcrowded, congested and over parked. That’s why they (and I) moved there.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
