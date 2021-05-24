Editor,
It’s too bad Ray Fowler is upset by a recent comment by another letter writer, who used the word “cult” in his description of Trump followers. (letter to the editor, “Where in the world,” in the May 14 issue of the Daily Journal).
I respect the right of every person to express his or her opinion. But, what I and most people don’t respect is, when people lie, make things up, spin, or, otherwise try to re-write history, just to make their opinion sound correct. In this case, what else would you call a group of people who blindly believe and obey every word from their group’s leader, without questioning it? Only self-centered, hypocritical, liars, cheaters and criminals support self-centered, hypocritical, liars, cheaters and criminals like Trump and the Republican Party. Saying something over and over again, that is not true or supported by any proof or evidence, does not make it true. When a liar spreads a lie and tells other people, and those people tell other people, those people passing the original lie are as big as liars, if not bigger liars than the original liar, because, they had the opportunity to verify if the information was true or not, but, didn’t do so. Any when someone tells someone else something, that is not evidence, that is called “heresy,” which isn’t admissible in a court of law, nor, the court of public opinion.
So, Mr. Fowler, I didn’t use the word “cult” in my letter, so I hope that makes you feel better?
Michael Oberg
San Mate
