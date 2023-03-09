Editor,
As the owner of a retail building material store, I am well aware of prices that go up and down. On a daily basis, I buy commodities such as lumber, sheetrock, insulation, etc. I am quite in tune with where the market is going.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Windy at times with rain likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 4:40 am
Editor,
As the owner of a retail building material store, I am well aware of prices that go up and down. On a daily basis, I buy commodities such as lumber, sheetrock, insulation, etc. I am quite in tune with where the market is going.
A large part of my time is spent setting prices where I feel they need to be to stay in business as well as helping my loyal customers. Yes, prices are going up, but many are coming down. My customers are smart, they know a good value when they see it, and they realize when a price is high. Occasionally a customer will tell me if the price is high or low and we look at the numbers.
We all hear stories about price gouging in this country. Oil companies, PG&E and drugmakers come to mind. One large company recently lowered the price of insulin, due to the fact that others made it clear there was price gouging going on.
During the pandemic, a figure of $20,000 for the cost of an ocean bound container was often quoted in the news. More recently, it came down to $2,000 or so, give or take. Certainly we should be seeing lower prices in many cases alone due to the cost of these containers.
My point in telling you this, is that there is a common belief that many companies are being greedy and are taking advantage of their customers with higher prices when they should be lowering them, or at least holding steady.
In my case, it comes down to doing the right thing. As they say, what comes around, goes around.
David Thom
San Carlos
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.