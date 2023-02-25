Editor,
Editor,
The fossil fuel industry has made obscene levels of profit while receiving billions of dollars a year in U.S. government subsidies paid for by our taxes. Meanwhile, they leave us to pay the cost of their carbon pollution.
To stop global warming, we need to stop using the atmosphere as a massive carbon garbage dump. How do we do that? The latest IPCC report says carbon pricing will transition us away from carbon-based fuel sources more effectively and efficiently than regulations or subsidies. We should add a price to carbon-based energy and return the money to consumers as a monthly rebate check. The government collects the money but does not keep it. This does not grow government.
The money could be returned to us equally as a monthly check to offset our increased costs and help us change how we get our energy: Cash Back Carbon Pricing. A win-win for the environment, the economy, our health and the health of the planet.
If America could transition away from fossil fuels by 2050 while keeping government small, maintaining our economic strength, improving our security, and producing abundant energy, why wouldn’t we?
If you are interested in learning more about climate solutions and what you can easily do, you can join a Zoom meeting that takes place on the third Monday of every month at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Email SanMateo@CitizensClimateLobby.org for the Zoom link.
Elaine Salinger
San Mateo
