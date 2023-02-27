Why is it that the Second Amendment has existed for almost 250 years while school shootings by young men only started 40 years ago? It tracks with a change in parenting that no longer invests the time to socialize children as in the past. The decrease in parenting has occurred in all classes.
The most important socialization of children takes place between the ages of 3 and 7. Children who aren’t socialized by age 7 are rejected by their more socialized peers. This mostly affects young men who vent their anger in later teen years on the schools and parents they blame for their rejection. Such young men will always find a way to get or make a gun. Gun laws are no match for better parenting.
