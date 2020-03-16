Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Socialism works” by Chuck Simmons in the Mar. 7 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. Mr. Chuck Simmons may not mind paying 60% taxes plus a 25% sales taxes as in socialistic Scandinavian countries, but most Americans would. If the loss of one’s economic freedom isn’t stifling conformity, I don’t know what is.
Nor would Americans like the British health care system with limited procedures, limited drugs and long wait times. American have the best combined system of public and private health care and is also the greatest innovator of new drugs precisely because it’s not run by the government.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.