It’s always so sad and pathetic to see letter writers who intentionally omit, deny or spin facts and evidence just to make their opinion sound correct. It’s also so sad and pathetic when a letter writer becomes a ‘Trump parrot’ by repeating Trump’s lies, and doing the ‘Trump two-step,’ where Trump makes up a lie about someone (like Joe Biden), without any evidence, and he and his parrots continue to repeat the lie hoping that people will start to believe it as true. I was told that this is exactly what the Nazis did in their propaganda campaigns. Such is the case with every letter by Ed Kahl, including one of his latest, titled “Biden’s corruption overlooked,” in the Jan. 9 edition of the Daily Journal. Kahl does the ‘Trump two-step’ by stating claims that are not supported by any evidence. Kahl forgets that people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, not in Trump’s or Kahl’s mind. At least, that was how it use to be before Trump came into office.
Kahl’s letters make him one of the top contestants in the current ‘Best Liar for Trump’ contest. I sure hope he wins first prize: a dinner with Trump featuring a fast-food hamburger, french fries and a soft-drink. He surely deserves it.
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
