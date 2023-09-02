What weaponization? While president, Donald Trump might have been in his full rights to declassify and then take documents to his residence when he left the White House, he is no longer president — and therefore can, and absolutely should be, charged for doing so.
Having once classified documents in a house of a private citizen is treason, which is a Class A felony. Sentencing guidelines for this crime provide for a maximum fine of $50,000 or life in prison.
Since Trump won’t have the funds to cover the $50,000 fine after spending all his money on numerous indictments and lawsuits, the most suitable and logical punishment should be life in prison.
Joe Biden took countless classified documents when he was a senator, and kept them unsecured in various places, including his garage. He did not have any right to do so to begin with, he knew (after 36+ years as a senator 1973-2009) that he did not have this right – yet, he took the documents anyway.
If the DOJ were weaponized, it would have investigated and charged him a long time ago — but our DOJ is not weaponized — it took time to look at the matter thoroughly!
It so happened that, in the meantime, Joe Biden became president — and sitting presidents cannot be charged with any crime!
If a different administration steps in, and the next DOJ attempts to charge Joe Biden with treason — this would be a true act of a weaponized DOJ!
