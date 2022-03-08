Editor,
Early in the process to change from at-large City Council elections to voting districts in Belmont, the council rushed through a vote to have the mayor be elected at large. Public comment on this important topic was severely restricted to only the Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 council meetings, before most residents became aware of it and its implications. The council then voted for an at-large mayor Nov. 9.
The city said it had to act by Nov. 10 pursuant to an agreement with attorney Kevin Shenkman. However, an email from Shenkman to the city on Aug. 4 said, “we are happy to accommodate any reasonable extension request, as long as it does not threaten to impact the next election.” So, there was no real deadline of Nov. 10, and that was just an artificial construct that limited public review and comment.
In a staff report for the Nov. 2 meeting, the council was notified that electing any of the councilmembers at large could be a violation of the California Voting Rights Act, but it voted for an at-large mayor anyway. One key reason may have been because two of the five current councilmembers will likely be in the same district, and one of them would be forced from the council without an at-large mayor.
At its March 8 meeting, the council is planning to make its final decision on boundaries for four districts, without giving serious consideration to an alternative of five districts and no at-large mayor, even though five districts would better represent minority groups in the city.
Tim E. Strinden
Belmont
