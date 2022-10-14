I find it hard to believe that pedestrian safety is a high priority for the city of San Mateo (Daily Journal, 10/12/22). San Mateo City Hall lies along West 20th Avenue. It parallels State Route 2 and is referred to as “Little 92” by locals because of cars that illegally speed along it at very high speeds.
When crossing 20th to pick up my morning Daily Journal, I fear for my life with so many cars speeding by.
I suggested to the city that stop signs and crosswalks be installed at 20th Avenue and O’Farrell Street to slow the traffic. Apparently, under the current law, stop signs cannot be used to reduce traffic speeds, according to the city.
Until City Hall can clean up the speeding car problem in their own backyard, I cannot put much faith in their words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.