Editor,

Say goodbye to the Menlo Park Sister City Committee, as it was dissolved by unanamous vote by all five members of the City Council Tuesday, Nov. 10. Placed on the Consent Calendar, with no discussion, it was voted unanamously. 

Established in year 2015, the Sister City Committee had grown to include four international cities located in Ireland, Japan, China and India. The city in Ireland known as Galway, has cultural ties to the City of Menlo Park going back over 150 years. Mayors from both cities have visited one another, including former Mayor Peter Otakhi who signed the first Friendship Agreement with Galway in year 2013 and was later elevated to a full fledged Sister City Agreement on June 3, 2016. Oftentimes St. Patrick’s Day had a special meaning with the mayor of Galway, Ireland visiting Menlo Park during the month of March.

The City Council’s intent is for an independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit to replace the city’s program. Whether this will ever happen and by whom is unknown. What will happen in the interim is unknown. What will become of the exchange of gifts, travel artifacts and other valued items and documents is unknown. For years, Menlo Park and Bizen, Japan enjoyed a student exchange, whereby approximately 10 students traveled to the other country. Wonderful memories and cultural appreciation was the result. That program was part of the committee’s workplan. It’s stopped, unless another group decides to continue the hard work to organize it. 

Jim Lewis

Palo Alto

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription