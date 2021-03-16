Editor,
I grew up in South San Francisco and only moved to follow my husband’s employer.
While we currently live in Sunnyvale, I lived the first 32 years of my live in South San Francisco (my husband was also a SSF resident). I grew up in this district.
Bronstein’s was the first place I was allowed to go to alone. We periodically return to the “homeland” for see how some areas have developed and view the old and familiar areas (always check out Bronstein Music). This area has made a few changes but I would most sincerely be saddened to see it go (especially at the hands of the City Council). I grew up on Grand Avenue and Pine Terrace. These areas are part of my life’s soul.
Paula Violanti Leotta
Sunnyvale
