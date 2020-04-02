Editor,
We are pleased and thankful when we hear about the good things that happen during, and even because of, these dark times.There still are people out there with their heads in the sand, still in denial about the present danger or still following the constantly shifting prognosis from the White House. But for most people, I think what we are going through is a huge wake-up call regarding priorities, clearly demonstrating what is important and what is not, what is true and what is not.
The stark reality of a society too long on a path of unchecked greed, of worship of money and power, has been exposed. Now we see the value of government policy that serves the people, of scientists who guide us, of doctors and nurses who keep us safe, and especially we see the value of all the boots-on-the-ground people who keep our society functioning. Hopefully, this disaster will bring about a much-needed shift in our country’s goals and priorities.
Ashleigh Evans
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.