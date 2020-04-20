Editor,
To my fellow Americans, I’ve had several weeks now to, “noodle through” this coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, it stopped the world but what amazes me most is it has accomplished what no woman on earth has been able to do, ever!
No sports on TV, close all the bars, and keep us men at home.
Emile Manara
South San Francisco
