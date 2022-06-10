Editor,
After the massacre of 19 children and 2 adults, one would yet again hope that politicians would pass common-sense gun control laws (perhaps don’t let 18-year-olds buy semi-automatic weapons?), but one would yet again be disappointed.
Gun rights politicians will, yet again, offer thoughts and prayers but yet again insist the problem isn’t guns. Let’s try something different this time. Instead of just publishing the photos of the victims before they were slaughtered, publish the photos of the victims before they were slaughtered and directly opposite publish the photos of the victims (with the families’ permission) after they were slaughtered. Let people see the devastation a body receives when high velocity rounds are shot into them. Make gun rights politicians look at those photos before they yet again block any progress on gun control. Confront them with these photos every time they walk out of their office, every time they give a speech, every time they attend a fundraiser. Maybe then, just for once, we can pass common sense gun laws.
David Shannon
Redwood City
