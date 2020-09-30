Editor,
Regarding the story, “San Mateo council adopts new rules to go all-electric” in the Sept. 24 edition of the Daily Journal, I am shocked and appalled that Mayor Joe Goethals thought, let alone said: “We have to forcibly violently shove people in the right direction.” No elected official should treat their constituents that way.
Monika Petersen
Redwood City
