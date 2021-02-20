Editor,
The San Mateo County Republican Party is shocked and outraged by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s recent tweet stating “The Republicans have been calling Democrats the radical left. Time to call Republicans the terrorist right?” For reference, the Merriam-Webster definition of a terrorist is someone who practices, or is involved in, acts of violence. To label all law-abiding Republicans, who denounced the violence on Jan. 6, who participated peacefully in demonstrations, or simply did not attend, as terrorists, is reckless and divisive. The term radical left is a reference to political ideology, it is neither an assassination of character, nor does it incite others to violent attacks.
We expect a rational government leader to align with President Biden’s commitment to represent all Americans and respect his call for unity. Sadly, Speier’s tweet has damaged her reputation as an inclusive leader and an apology is warranted. The lives of 63,681 registered Republicans in our county (also Speier’s constituents) may now be at risk of being physically and verbally harmed or treated negatively and unfairly.
We are further disheartened that the suffering endured under COVID-19 was insufficient to have Speier focus on “We are all in this together.” Instead, Speier chose a path that excludes those who hold different beliefs and political ideology from her. We in San Mateo County will continue to work in unity and help support local small businesses, our neighbors and our families through their emotional sufferings and economic hardships irrespective of political differences.
Anna Cheng
San Carlos
The letter writer is the vice chair of the San Mateo County Republican Party. She wrote this on behalf of the organization.
Anna, come on, you are shocked? Everyone knows that liberal Democrats have a green light to criticize conservatives in the most vile terms without any consequences. The minute conservatives fight back they are labeled racist, sexist, domestic terrorists and of course Nazi's. The words coming from Jackie do not surprise me in the least, it is what to be expected from this old, tired and partisan politician that is not very bright.
