“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Con artists are everywhere these days, fooling people with Nigeria-letters, fake lotteries, phone scams and fake calls from “IRS,” “SS,” and even police. Con artists continuously try to refine their scams, while revealing capabilities that could have been put to better use for the common good, instead of tricks to make innocent people part with their money. It can be difficult to understand how some people fall for such obvious scams. But I’d like to assume most people learn from being burned once or twice — especially after the scams have been exposed in the media.
Why do victims of political scams react differently? Granted, some learn from being fooled once or twice. But the vast majority let themselves be fooled over and over, clinging to an irrational faith that the all so obvious lies, are not. The lies and misrepresentations may be piled high, without a negative impact on the faithful masses, who have been indoctrinated to believe that it is the media that lie, when political scams are exposed. We see the same phenomenon in religious sects, where the leaders get away with murder, so to speak. Yet, some are able to see reality and escape, like in political shams. But, the political “ship of fools” is still afloat — inching aimlessly towards the cliff — with passengers who could have done so much more for the good of the society.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
