Editor,
I am concerned about the strength and future of our democracy. The election for the San Mateo County sheriff is an opportunity for voters to strengthen our democracy. Democracy is best when there is citizen participation. All people must also be secure in their civil rights under the Constitution.
This election is a referendum, a job review, of the sheriff’s job performance over the past four years. During that time, the sheriff was repeatedly unresponsive to citizen participation for ending unrequired cooperation with ICE, often violating people's civil rights as well.
The deaths of three members of our community due to the Sheriff Office’s misuse of Taser weapons was again questionable civil rights violations of our citizens. The denial of families to personally visit their loved ones in the county jail is yet another civil right concern the sheriff has ignored. Indeed, when the sheriff was asked about community oversight, he said he was open to it but does not believe citizens should have a voice in how he serves the office. He also does not like the term “oversight” despite the term being written in the state law.
Christina Corpus is the new job applicant to be our sheriff. With over 20 years experience in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, working in the jail, as a deputy providing safe streets, and the chief in Millbrae. She is more than qualified.
On June 7, we vote for our civil rights, citizen participation, and for our democracy. Vote Christina Corpus.
Bill Newell
Redwood City
