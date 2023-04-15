Editor,
I’m thrilled that more bike lanes will be added in Burlingame. However, in these difficult financial times, how about if bike riders must register every year, like I do with my car; that bike riders must show proof of ownership and insurance, like I do for my car and that if they speed or cruise through a stop sign or make an illegal turn, they run the risk of being pulled over and cited. Like me. Share the road means contributing your fair share, like I do.
