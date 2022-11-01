The use of local and county parks and open spaces increased by 400% during the pandemic. When gyms were shuttered many residents turned to bicycles. “E-bike sales grew by 240% between 2020 and 2021,” according to Micah Toll of the e-bike manifesto. Even children got into the act. Demand for kid’s bikes grew tenfold.
Public health officials cheered the departure from the couch, but concede human behavior is extremely difficult to predict even under normal circumstances. This is why lawmakers avoid policymaking until after a crisis subsides, they need hard data. But this doesn’t always inform public reaction.
Continuous letter writing and the echo chamber of social media pulled out the old playbook of hikers “versus” bikers and ignorance spread like an emotional contagion. Finger-wagging lectures at trailheads and intimidation tactics included infrared trail cameras seeking to record imagined offenses. This was amplified by a vocal minority armed with keyboards and internet access that began to resemble a scowling and isolated Clint Eastwood in the film El Camino.
When I chaired the Save San Juan Canyon open space committee in the mid-1990s, we reached a consensus on preserving open space to encourage healthy lifestyles, and reduce environmental damage and blight.
Suburban parkland and open spaces are best protected by allowing mixed-use by foot, hooves or bicycle. The Slow and Say Hello campaign in Marin County is a good example of how to accomplish this. Restricting access to parks and trails will only worsen collective well-being, and hamper good stewardship.
